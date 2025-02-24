Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Kurt Kitayama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He took third at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Kitayama has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished third after posting a score of 8-under.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Kitayama's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|3
|64-69-71-68
|-8
|2/27/2020
|47
|70-71-71-74
|+6
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -1.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 0.690 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (16th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama had a 0.608 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama registered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|318.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|12.50%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 15-under and finished fifth.
- With 603 points last season, Kitayama finished 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 10.504.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|-1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|0.690
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.