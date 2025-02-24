Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 48th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama is averaging -1.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.