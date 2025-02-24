PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Kurt Kitayama seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He took third at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Kitayama has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2022, he finished third after posting a score of 8-under.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Kitayama's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/2022364-69-71-68-8
    2/27/20204770-71-71-74+6

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 318.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -1.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 0.690 in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (16th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama had a 0.608 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama registered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance32308.7318.6
    Greens in Regulation %5468.85%68.06%
    Putts Per Round11429.1829.3
    Par Breakers14322.64%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.52%12.50%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 82.6%.
    • Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 15-under and finished fifth.
    • With 603 points last season, Kitayama finished 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Kitayama put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 10.504.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, which was his best last season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4461.607
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.608-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green660.1180.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.433-1.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7380.690

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719
    July 25-283M Open666-69-70-66-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-64-72-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-68-65-69-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP569-68-63-65-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3770-66-69-67-816
    January 16-19The American Express5869-67-70-72-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-79+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-71-73-67-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.