Kris Ventura betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

Kris Ventura has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ventura has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.