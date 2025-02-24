Kris Ventura betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Kris Ventura finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 25th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 aiming for an improved score.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ventura missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2021.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Ventura's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/18/2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- Kris Ventura has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging 2.081 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|10.80%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- Last season Ventura's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 5-under and finished fourth.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ventura delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.621.
- Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -1.662 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura posted his best mark last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -4.259. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.094, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Ventura posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.205) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.081
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
