Kevin Velo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kevin Velo is in the field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Velo's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Velo's recent performances
- In his last five events, Velo has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Kevin Velo has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Velo is averaging -2.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
