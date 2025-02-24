PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo is in the field for the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Velo at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In the past five years, this is Velo's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Velo's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Velo has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Kevin Velo has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Velo is averaging -2.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Velo's best Strokes Gained performances

    Velo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-70-69-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-80+10--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.