Kevin Velo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five events, Velo has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished 1-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Kevin Velo has averaged 305.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting.