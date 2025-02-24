Kevin Kisner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Kisner's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

In 2024, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.