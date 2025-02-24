PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his most recent competition, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kisner's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Kisner's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC77-70+5

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Kisner has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Kevin Kisner has averaged 281.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.425 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.8281.9
    Greens in Regulation %17662.35%63.25%
    Putts Per Round15229.4429.5
    Par Breakers18319.96%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance17317.90%11.54%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Kisner placed 197th in the FedExCup standings with 37 points last season.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-0.732-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green178-0.650-1.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.4141.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.105-0.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-1.691-1.425

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62
    July 25-283M Open3369-71-69-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2967-66-70-73-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.