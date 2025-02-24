Kevin Kisner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his most recent competition, Kevin Kisner missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kisner's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 1-over, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Kisner missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Kisner's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|77-70
|+5
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Kisner has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 281.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -1.425 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.8
|281.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|62.35%
|63.25%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.44
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|183
|19.96%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|17.90%
|11.54%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner participated in 23 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut six times.
- Last season Kisner had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 29th with a score of 8-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Kisner placed 197th in the FedExCup standings with 37 points last season.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.732
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-0.650
|-1.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.105
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-1.691
|-1.425
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.