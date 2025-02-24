Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Keith Mitchell shot 12-under and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Mitchell has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Mitchell finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Mitchell's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|2/24/2022
|9
|71-70-69-68
|-2
|3/18/2021
|53
|69-69-74-71
|+3
|2/27/2020
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|2/28/2019
|1
|68-66-70-67
|-9
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 27th.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, while he averaged 29.33 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|73.15%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|10.49%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
- Mitchell's 599 points last season placed him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|2.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|1.639
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.