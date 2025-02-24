PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Keith Mitchell betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Keith Mitchell shot 12-under and finished ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Mitchell has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches six times recently, with one win, an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • Mitchell finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (in 2024).
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Mitchell's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024968-70-69-65-12
    2/24/2022971-70-69-68-2
    3/18/20215369-69-74-71+3
    2/27/2020MC75-72+7
    2/28/2019168-66-70-67-9

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Mitchell has an average finish of 27th.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Mitchell has an average of 1.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell ranked 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.531.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, while he averaged 29.33 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8314.5
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%73.15%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.7
    Par Breakers328.88%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%10.49%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell played 27 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 22-under and finished third.
    • Mitchell's 599 points last season placed him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell posted his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6152.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-0.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8221.639

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-68-71-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3371-69-70-69-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2568-66-72-69-931

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.