K.H. Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lee is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.