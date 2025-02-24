K.H. Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, K.H. Lee has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Lee's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|2/24/2022
|48
|70-72-69-73
|+4
|3/18/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2/27/2020
|38
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|2/28/2019
|7
|67-69-68-71
|-5
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.953 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season, which ranked 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee registered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|307.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|62.59%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|15.93%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Lee put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Lee accumulated 411 points last season, which placed him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that event, he finished 46th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.941, which ranked him third in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|-1.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|-0.953
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
