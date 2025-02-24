PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: K.H. Lee of South Korea plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 06, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    After he placed fourth in this tournament in 2024, K.H. Lee has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Lee's average finish has been 24th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024469-66-70-66-13
    2/24/20224870-72-69-73+4
    3/18/2021MC72-73+5
    2/27/20203869-71-71-73+4
    2/28/2019767-69-68-71-5

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, K.H. Lee has averaged 307.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.285 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of -0.953 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season, which ranked 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.9 yards) ranked 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee registered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 24.47% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9307.0
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%62.59%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.0
    Par Breakers9024.47%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%15.93%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Lee put up his best performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Lee accumulated 411 points last season, which placed him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 5.146 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee put up his best effort last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that event, he finished 46th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.941, which ranked him third in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1180.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-1.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1680.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.155-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.209-0.953

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.