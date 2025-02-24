Justin Lower betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of 1.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.