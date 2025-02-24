PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lower has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 6-over.
    • In 2024, Lower missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Lower's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC73-70+1
    2/24/20226473-69-74-70+6

    Lower's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 1.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.166 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2298.4
    Greens in Regulation %4269.59%67.01%
    Putts Per Round7228.8928.4
    Par Breakers5625.54%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.63%12.85%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower last season played 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Lower put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second with a score of 23-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Lower's 461 points last season placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.965). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-1.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1660.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.081-0.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3501.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.201-0.118

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-72-74-69-48
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.