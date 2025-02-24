Justin Lower betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lower has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 6-over.
- In 2024, Lower missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Lower's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|2/24/2022
|64
|73-69-74-70
|+6
Lower's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Lower has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 1.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.118 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower had a 0.166 mark that ranked 78th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 69.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 31st on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.59%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.54%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.63%
|12.85%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower last season played 31 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Lower put up his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished second with a score of 23-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Lower's 461 points last season placed him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.135 mark ranked in the field.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 3.864 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance last season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.965). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.166
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.081
|-0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|1.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.201
|-0.118
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|8
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.