Jordan Spieth betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, looking for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in his last competition, The Genesis Invitational.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Spieth is playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth is averaging -2.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.500 last season (15th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.9 yards) ranked 43rd, while his 64.3% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth ranked 138th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.204, while he ranked 130th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.87%.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a putts-per-round average of 28.61, and he ranked 136th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|306.9
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|130
|65.87%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|45
|28.61
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|136
|23.02%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|137
|15.56%
|13.54%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth participated in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 63.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Spieth put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 16-under and finished fourth (eight shots back of the winner).
- Spieth collected 782 points last season, placing 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.199 (he finished 29th in that event).
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth's best mark last season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 4.492 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Spieth delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.500
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.204
|-1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.265
|-2.537
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|72-71-74-71
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-63-70
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|63
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|13
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|123
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.