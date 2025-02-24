Jordan Spieth betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Spieth has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Spieth has finished in the top 10 once.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Jordan Spieth has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spieth has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.