Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Joel Dahmen enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a sixth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Dahmen has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 5-over.
- Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Dahmen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2/28/2019
|MC
|72-76
|+8
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.382 in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR, while he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60. He broke par 23.10% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|304.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|13.33%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen last season took part in 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Dahmen put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Dahmen collected 320 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|1.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|2.382
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-71-73
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.