Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.

Dahmen has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.