2H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Joel Dahmen enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a sixth-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Dahmen has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 5-over.
    • Dahmen missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Dahmen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-73+2
    2/28/2019MC72-76+8

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dahmen has an average of 2.382 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season, which ranked 40th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranked 149th, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 181st on TOUR, while he ranked 162nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.60. He broke par 23.10% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0304.9
    Greens in Regulation %1571.04%68.15%
    Putts Per Round16229.6028.8
    Par Breakers13423.10%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.86%13.33%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen last season took part in 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Dahmen put up his best performance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished sixth with a score of 17-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Dahmen collected 320 points last season, placing 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094 (he finished 11th in that event).
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.792 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark last season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that event).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4861.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.144-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.6931.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0732.382

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC64-71-73-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open969-72-70-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld668-69-65-65-1795

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.