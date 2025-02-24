Jesper Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Jesper Svensson posted a 49th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying to improve on that finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Svensson's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Jesper Svensson has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.178 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 2.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|69.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|15.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson took part in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Svensson had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished 10th (three shots back of the winner).
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 59th in the field with a mark of -0.621 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.907. In that event, he finished 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson put up his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 50th in the field with a mark of -0.369.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911 (his best mark last season), which ranked 43rd in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 34th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.245
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
