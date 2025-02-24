Jesper Svensson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Jesper Svensson has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging 0.178 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.