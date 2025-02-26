Jeremy Paul betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Jeremy Paul has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.