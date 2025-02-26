PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Jeremy Paul will play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, from Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • This is Paul's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.00 putts per round (sixth).

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Jeremy Paul has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Paul is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Paul .

    Paul's best Strokes Gained performances

    Paul's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4570-67-68-68-79
    January 16-19The American Express6468-69-67-75-94
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2564-70-71-68-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

