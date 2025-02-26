Jeremy Paul betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Jeremy Paul will play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, from Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Paul's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Jeremy Paul has averaged 307.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Paul is averaging 0.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's best Strokes Gained performances
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
