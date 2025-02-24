PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Jake Knapp shot 13-under and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Knapp has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2024. He finished fourth, posting a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024468-66-71-66-13

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp is averaging 0.982 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 2.969 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.460 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.6 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.416. Additionally, he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
    • On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 25.72% of the time (39th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66306.6311.9
    Greens in Regulation %9968.52%66.11%
    Putts Per Round9128.9628.8
    Par Breakers3925.72%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4511.73%13.06%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
    • With 153 points, Knapp currently sits 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.785.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 19th in the field at 1.295. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.144 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 25th in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.460-0.621
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.4162.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.0510.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2880.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1932.969

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-71-74-69-356
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld2567-72-68-66-1131

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.