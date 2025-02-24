Jake Knapp betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp shot 13-under and finished fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Knapp has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2024. He finished fourth, posting a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 0.982 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 2.969 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.460 (161st) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.6 yards ranks 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 44th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.416. Additionally, he ranks 99th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.52%.
- On the greens, Knapp has delivered a 0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 54th on TOUR, while he ranks 91st with a putts-per-round average of 28.96. He has broken par 25.72% of the time (39th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|306.6
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|68.52%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.96
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.72%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|11.73%
|13.06%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times (85.7%).
- With 153 points, Knapp currently sits 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 2.362 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Knapp put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (February 2025), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.785.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 19th in the field at 1.295. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.144 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.073) in February 2025 at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. That ranked 25th in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.460
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.416
|2.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.051
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.288
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.193
|2.969
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.