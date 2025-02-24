Jake Knapp betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Knapp has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.

Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Jake Knapp has averaged 311.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Knapp is averaging 0.982 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.