Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Bridgeman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2024. He finished 28th, posting a score of 9-under.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
Bridgeman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has an average finish of 28th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 1.238 in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
- On the greens, Bridgeman registered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR, while he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He broke par 27.35% of the time (15th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|12.70%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 26 tournaments).
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Bridgeman had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
- With 308 points last season, Bridgeman finished 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
- Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|1.238
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.