Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has an average finish of 28th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting.