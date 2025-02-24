PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Bridgeman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once of late, in 2024. He finished 28th, posting a score of 9-under.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242870-68-65-72-9

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Bridgeman has an average finish of 28th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bridgeman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 298.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bridgeman has an average of 1.238 in his past five tournaments.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with a mark of 0.084.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman registered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR, while he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51. He broke par 27.35% of the time (15th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %6468.38%65.08%
    Putts Per Round3128.5129.1
    Par Breakers1527.35%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.39%12.70%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 26 tournaments).
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Bridgeman had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • With 308 points last season, Bridgeman finished 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.
    • Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that event.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.955, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 11th in that tournament).
    • Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.251-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0840.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1400.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5840.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5571.238

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3471-68-68-68-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.