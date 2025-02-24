PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

    J.J. Spaun seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 30th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2022.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Spaun's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Spaun last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 30th with a score of 2-over.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Spaun's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/20223071-71-72-68+2
    3/18/2021MC74-75+9

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Spaun is averaging 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.089 ranks 117th on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 1.036 mark (sixth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65306.9309.9
    Greens in Regulation %4371.96%68.95%
    Putts Per Round10429.1029.0
    Par Breakers9822.75%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance4211.64%13.07%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • While Spaun hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Spaun has accumulated 284 points, which ranks him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.101 (he finished third in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.382 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.496), which ranked 30th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.089-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green61.0362.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.245-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.057-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.6450.381

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163
    January 16-19The American Express2964-66-71-73-1427
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open1573-72-71-71-146
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3370-68-70-71-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3476-69-73-70E25

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.