J.J. Spaun betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
J.J. Spaun seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed 30th at the par-70 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2022.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Spaun's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Spaun last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022, finishing 30th with a score of 2-over.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Spaun's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|30
|71-71-72-68
|+2
|3/18/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+9
Spaun's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, J.J. Spaun has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spaun is averaging -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Spaun is averaging 0.381 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.089 ranks 117th on TOUR this season, and his 56.8% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun sports a 1.036 mark (sixth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, while he averages 29.10 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|306.9
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|71.96%
|68.95%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|29.10
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|98
|22.75%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|11.64%
|13.07%
Spaun's best finishes
- While Spaun hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- As of now, Spaun has accumulated 284 points, which ranks him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.151. He finished 15th in that event.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.101 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 0.382 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.496), which ranked 30th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.089
|-0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|1.036
|2.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.245
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.057
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.645
|0.381
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|64-66-71-73
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|73-72-71-71
|-1
|46
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
