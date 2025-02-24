Harry Higgs betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Harry Higgs carded a 74th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches looking for better results.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Higgs has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 3-over.
- Higgs missed the cut (with a score of 11-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Higgs' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|2/24/2022
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|3/18/2021
|19
|68-67-74-68
|-3
|2/27/2020
|58
|72-68-72-77
|+9
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Higgs has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Harry Higgs has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs is averaging -1.746 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of -3.169 in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.7
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.83%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.65%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs participated in seven tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Higgs' best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 30th at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Higgs placed 218th in the FedExCup standings with 11 points last season.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.407.
- Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a -0.790 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a -0.439 mark, which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.385, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 50th in the field.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.169
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.