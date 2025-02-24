Harry Higgs betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.407.

Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he put up a -0.790 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a -0.439 mark, which ranked him 49th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.385, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.