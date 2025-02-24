Harry Hall betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last tournament.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hall's average finish has been 74th, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Hall failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Hall's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|2/23/2023
|74
|68-70-71-75
|+4
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.949 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hall is averaging 1.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 109th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.20%.
- On the greens, Hall's 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.18 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 30.05% of the time (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|301.1
|305.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|70.20%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.18
|26.9
|Par Breakers
|6
|30.05%
|28.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|9.85%
|10.19%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Hall ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings with 281 points.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished eighth in that event).
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 3.529 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.220, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.306
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.027
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.405
|1.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.723
|2.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.794
|1.981
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
