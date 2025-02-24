PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 coming off a 34th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hall's average finish has been 74th, and his average score 4-over, over his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Hall failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Hall's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC68-73-1
    2/23/20237468-70-71-75+4

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.949 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hall is averaging 1.981 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.306, which ranks 151st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 109th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 106th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.027. Additionally, he ranks 62nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.20%.
    • On the greens, Hall's 0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.18 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 30.05% of the time (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109301.1305.4
    Greens in Regulation %6270.20%66.67%
    Putts Per Round127.1826.9
    Par Breakers630.05%28.09%
    Bogey Avoidance169.85%10.19%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has played six tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Hall ranks 37th in the FedExCup standings with 281 points.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Sentry, where he ranked 24th in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.459 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best mark this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in February 2025, as he put up a 3.529 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, Hall posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.220, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.306-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.027-0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.4051.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.7232.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.7941.981

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3464-72-67-72-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.