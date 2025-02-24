Harry Hall betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Hall has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Harry Hall has averaged 305.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.949 Strokes Gained: Putting.