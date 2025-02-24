Frankie Capan III betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five events, Capan III has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Capan III has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Frankie Capan III has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 3.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.