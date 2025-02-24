Frankie Capan III betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Frankie Capan III ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Capan III's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Capan III's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Capan III has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Capan III has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Frankie Capan III has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 3.033 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Capan III is averaging -1.118 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|43.06%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|16.05%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in one tournament).
- Last season Capan III put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 17-under and finished 12th (eight shots back of the winner).
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-3.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.118
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
