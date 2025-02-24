PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Erik van Rooyen will compete in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 59th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, van Rooyen has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • In 2024, van Rooyen finished second (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    van Rooyen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024266-71-70-63-14
    2/23/2023MC77-77+14
    3/18/20216070-70-69-76+5
    2/27/2020MC74-74+8

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, van Rooyen has an average finish of 50th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -1.474 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.369 mark (51st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.47. He has broken par 25.73% of the time (38th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46309.5306.4
    Greens in Regulation %4971.35%71.48%
    Putts Per Round14129.4730.0
    Par Breakers3825.73%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance12314.33%15.19%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 46 points, ranking him 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.920 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.446 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.408.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
    • van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.137-1.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.3691.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.275-0.902
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.186-0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.229-1.474

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1767-69-69-70-9--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3368-66-71-71-480
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4368-66-68-72-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-70-69-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6468-71-71-75-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-68-66-924
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC71-72-70-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-80+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4067-77-68-68-818
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld5969-68-68-74-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.