Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen will compete in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 59th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last four trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, van Rooyen has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- In 2024, van Rooyen finished second (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
van Rooyen's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|2/23/2023
|MC
|77-77
|+14
|3/18/2021
|60
|70-70-69-76
|+5
|2/27/2020
|MC
|74-74
|+8
van Rooyen's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, van Rooyen has an average finish of 50th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- van Rooyen has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of -0.656 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of -1.474 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 ranks 127th on TOUR this season, and his 58.8% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen has a 0.369 mark (51st on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 141st with a putts-per-round average of 29.47. He has broken par 25.73% of the time (38th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|309.5
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|71.35%
|71.48%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.47
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.73%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|14.33%
|15.19%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Currently, van Rooyen has 46 points, ranking him 124th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.920 (he finished 30th in that tournament).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The American Express, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.446 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.408.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.965 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2025. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.137
|-1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.369
|1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.275
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.186
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.229
|-1.474
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|17
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|68-66-71-71
|-4
|80
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|64
|68-71-71-75
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|24
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-70
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-80
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|18
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.