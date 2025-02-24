Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Doug Ghim enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Ghim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|2/24/2022
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|3/18/2021
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2/27/2020
|MC
|74-76
|+10
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -4.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.659 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 160th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|297.2
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|72.65%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.91%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|11.84%
|14.20%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 21-under and finished second in that event.
- Ghim accumulated 460 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451. He finished second in that event.
- Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.421 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.413
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.659
|2.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.011
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-4.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.871
|-1.907
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-64-73-68
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-66-68-72
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|71-69-72-72
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-66-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|64-70-64-65
|-21
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|71-66-66-69
|-8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|72-70-67-65
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|72-69-69-66
|-6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|68-68-73-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-64-71-70
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|68
|73-70-75-69
|-1
|6
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.