1H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Doug Ghim enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Ghim's average finish has been 16th, and his average score 11-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished 16th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20241668-72-67-66-11
    2/24/2022MC68-77+5
    3/18/2021MC72-73+5
    2/27/2020MC74-76+10

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Ghim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Doug Ghim has averaged 301.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -4.303 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.907 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.413 last season, which ranked 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranked 129th, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ghim had a 0.659 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 29.58 putts-per-round average ranked 160th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129297.2301.1
    Greens in Regulation %472.65%68.83%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.2
    Par Breakers7624.91%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance611.84%14.20%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim teed off in 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Ghim's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open. He shot 21-under and finished second in that event.
    • Ghim accumulated 460 points last season, which ranked him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.451. He finished second in that event.
    • Ghim put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.652.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.421 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.288) at the Shriners Children's Open, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4130.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6592.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0110.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-4.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total190.871-1.907

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 25-283M Open2470-64-73-68-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-66-68-72-614
    September 12-15Procore Championship4771-69-72-72-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3366-69-70-69-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2565-70-66-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open264-70-64-65-21--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2771-66-66-69-8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2072-70-67-65-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4272-69-69-66-6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7268-68-73-71E3
    January 16-19The American Express2168-64-71-70-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6873-70-75-69-16
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4969-70-71-69-57

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.