Chan Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting.