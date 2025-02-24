Chan Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he placed 28th in this tournament in 2024, Chan Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kim finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranked 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.8
|310.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|70.69%
|69.93%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.20
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|16
|12.36%
|12.42%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 16-under and finished sixth in that event.
- Kim's 452 points last season placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.115. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.242
|-0.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.354
|1.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.323
|-0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.412
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.508
|0.654
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-68-68-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|69-66-71-63
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|33
|67-67-70-70
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-70-66-74
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|70-67-68-72
|-3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|66-71-69-68
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-66-69
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-77-70-76
|+3
|12
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|17
|68-71-67-66
|-12
|44
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
