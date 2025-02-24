PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    After he placed 28th in this tournament in 2024, Chan Kim has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Kim finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his only appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in recent years (in 2024).
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20242869-71-68-67-9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Kim has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chan Kim has averaged 310.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.798 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranked 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.354.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 164th last season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranked 119th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.8310.2
    Greens in Regulation %1870.69%69.93%
    Putts Per Round11929.2029.4
    Par Breakers3925.97%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance1612.36%12.42%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim teed off in 26 tournaments last season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 18 times (69.2%).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot 16-under and finished sixth in that event.
    • Kim's 452 points last season placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.000 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.322. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim put up his best effort last season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.115. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.998, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.242-0.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3541.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.323-0.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.4120.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5080.654

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-68-68-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1069-66-71-63-1935
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2671-66-70-73-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3367-67-70-70-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-70-66-74-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5470-67-68-72-3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5366-71-69-68-66
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-66-69-6--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4268-77-70-76+312
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1768-71-67-66-1244

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

