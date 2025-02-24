Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Emiliano Grillo enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Grillo's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2020, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Grillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/27/2020
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|2/28/2019
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Grillo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -4.373 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
- On the greens, Grillo registered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|292.5
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|65.88%
|60.32%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.93
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|167
|21.50%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|91
|14.38%
|16.67%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo last season played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times (87.5%).
- Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot 4-under and finished eighth.
- With 684 points last season, Grillo ranked 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking ninth in the field at 2.493. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where his 2.550 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.057
|-1.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|-2.903
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.408
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.050
|-4.373
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|31
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|66-75-75-68
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|70-67-71-68
|-4
|80
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|68-69-66-67
|-18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-66-70
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|76
|71-69-73-75
|+4
|2
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|65
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
