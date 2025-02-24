PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Emiliano Grillo enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 65th-place finish in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld his last time in competition.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Grillo's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2020, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Grillo's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/27/2020MC74-78+12
    2/28/2019MC71-76+7

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Grillo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -4.373 in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.057 last season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.5 yards) ranked 161st, while his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Grillo ranked 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.272.
    • On the greens, Grillo registered a 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 78th with a putts-per-round average of 28.93, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161292.5293.1
    Greens in Regulation %12965.88%60.32%
    Putts Per Round7828.9327.9
    Par Breakers16721.50%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance9114.38%16.67%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo last season played 24 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 21 times (87.5%).
    • Last season Grillo's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot 4-under and finished eighth.
    • With 684 points last season, Grillo ranked 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking ninth in the field at 2.493. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where his 2.550 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.057-1.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.272-2.903
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.408-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1290.391
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.050-4.373

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816
    July 25-283M Open2468-68-70-69-931
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4366-75-75-68E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5969-66-72-70-35
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3370-67-71-68-480
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1168-69-66-67-18--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-66-70-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D78+6--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open7671-69-73-75+42
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld6569-69-71-72-34

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.