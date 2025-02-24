Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 71st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Grillo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.

In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 0.391 Strokes Gained: Putting.