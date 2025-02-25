Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Wu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2/23/2023
|10
|71-68-67-66
|-8
|2/24/2022
|30
|68-73-69-72
|+2
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -1.650 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|15.48%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|29.08
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|67
|25.21%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|14.93%
|13.89%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
- Last season Wu's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 10th in that event.
- With 313 points last season, Wu finished 119th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.287
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.180
|-0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|92
|0.048
|-0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.103
|0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.045
|-1.650
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|69-68-75-68
|-4
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|69
|68-69-74-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
