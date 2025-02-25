Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Wu has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.