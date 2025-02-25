PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Dylan Wu missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Wu has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.00 putts per round (sixth).

    Wu's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC74-75+7
    2/23/20231071-68-67-66-8
    2/24/20223068-73-69-72+2

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Dylan Wu has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of -1.650 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136295.6293.0
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%15.48%
    Putts Per Round10129.0829.3
    Par Breakers6725.21%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance11514.93%13.89%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu played 27 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 59.3%.
    • Last season Wu's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot 14-under and finished 10th in that event.
    • With 313 points last season, Wu finished 119th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.287-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.180-0.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green920.048-0.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1030.482
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.045-1.650

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414
    July 25-283M Open5369-68-75-68-46
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6968-69-74-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-65-72-67-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4768-71-71-69-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    11:45AM UTC
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    11:45AM UTC
    USA
    D. McCarthy
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    S. Ryder
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    P. Fishburn
    11:45AM UTC*
    USA
    B. Hossler
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    T. Montgomery
    11:56AM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    11:56AM UTC
    USA
    M. Kim
    11:56AM UTC*
    ENG
    L. Donald
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    11:56AM UTC*
    USA
    D. Ghim
    12:07PM UTC
    USA
    Car. Young
    12:07PM UTC
    FRA
    V. Perez
    12:07PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW