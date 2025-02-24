Denny McCarthy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Denny McCarthy hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a fifth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, McCarthy has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- In 2024, McCarthy failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2/23/2023
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|2/24/2022
|30
|71-71-71-69
|+2
|3/18/2021
|3
|68-65-74-67
|-6
|2/27/2020
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2/28/2019
|MC
|70-73
|+3
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
- McCarthy is averaging 0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 2.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season ranked 155th on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark (111th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fourth last season, while he averaged 27.86 putts per round (fourth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|71.39%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|10.00%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy played 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season McCarthy had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 39-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- McCarthy accumulated 1045 points last season, which ranked him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that event, he finished 24th.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|1.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|2.726
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.