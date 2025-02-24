PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Denny McCarthy hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a fifth-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, McCarthy has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • In 2024, McCarthy failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC69-72-1
    2/23/2023MC75-69+4
    2/24/20223071-71-71-69+2
    3/18/2021368-65-74-67-6
    2/27/2020MC73-73+6
    2/28/2019MC70-73+3

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • McCarthy is averaging 0.819 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 2.726 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.324 last season ranked 155th on TOUR, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranked 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, McCarthy sported a -0.017 mark (111th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fourth last season, while he averaged 27.86 putts per round (fourth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6296.6
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%71.39%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.9
    Par Breakers16121.97%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%10.00%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy played 24 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season McCarthy had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished second with a score of 39-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • McCarthy accumulated 1045 points last season, which ranked him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McCarthy put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 31st in the field at 1.033. In that event, he finished 24th.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.606 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy put up his best performance last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 8.150, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-0.403
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0171.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3580.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6990.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7162.726

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--
    January 2-5The Sentry4673-66-71-70-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1664-66-71-68-1149
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-70-70-72-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1672-64-68-69-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational568-70-71-71-8250

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.