PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Thompson has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 47th.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Thompson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20244767-71-71-69-6

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson is averaging -0.951 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.525 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 71st, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.529.
    • On the greens, Thompson's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (67th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71306.2312.1
    Greens in Regulation %3672.22%69.14%
    Putts Per Round12429.2328.9
    Par Breakers6724.24%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance5111.87%12.35%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • With 149 points, Thompson currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 13th in the field at 3.422.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.952. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.795.
    • At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 37th in the field.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.5251.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.529-1.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120.5492.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.332-0.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2131.256

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic163-67-62-64-28500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-72-71-65-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship6674-73-71-78+126
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1266-66-66-71-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3372-66-72-66-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-74-69-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-68-66-66-18--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6070-71-67-72-2--
    January 2-5The Sentry3678-64-68-67-1523
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5169-69-68-71-117
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-70-71-73-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3669-67-70-71-717
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1370-66-76-72-495

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.