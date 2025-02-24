Davis Thompson betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) following a 13th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Thompson has entered the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 6-under and finishing 47th.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Thompson's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Thompson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 7-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 312.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson is averaging -0.951 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.525 this season (21st on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 71st, while his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.529.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 24.24% of the time (67th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|306.2
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|72.22%
|69.14%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.23
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.24%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|11.87%
|12.35%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- With 149 points, Thompson currently sits 63rd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 13th in the field at 3.422.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 0.952. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.795.
- At The American Express in January 2025, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.601, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 37th in the field.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.311) in February 2025 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 13th in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.525
|1.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.529
|-1.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.549
|2.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.332
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.213
|1.256
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|36
|78-64-68-67
|-15
|23
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|69-69-68-71
|-11
|7
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|17
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.