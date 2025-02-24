Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he finished 62nd in this tournament in 2024, Davis Riley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Riley's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-under, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Riley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 62nd with a score of 2-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Riley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|2/23/2023
|29
|71-67-67-72
|-3
|2/24/2022
|42
|70-72-71-70
|+3
Riley's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Riley has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging -6.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 168th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.486, while he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.31%.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 28.74 putts per round (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.6
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.31%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.58%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.75%
|18.06%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he took home the title with a score of 14-under.
- Riley earned 647 points last season, which ranked him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that tournament.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860 (he finished 46th in that event).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.360
|-3.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.486
|-2.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.074
|-1.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.630
|-6.956
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|W/D
|73-80-74
|+8
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|80-75-65
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.