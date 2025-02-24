Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that tournament.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860 (he finished 46th in that event).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.