Davis Riley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    After he finished 62nd in this tournament in 2024, Davis Riley has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Riley's average finish has been 44th, and his average score 1-under, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Riley last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 62nd with a score of 2-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Riley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20246271-66-76-69-2
    2/23/20232971-67-67-72-3
    2/24/20224270-72-71-70+3

    Riley's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Riley has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Riley has an average of 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging -6.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.360 last season (162nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 66th, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 161st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Riley ranked 168th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.486, while he ranked 156th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.31%.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 41st last season, while he averaged 28.74 putts per round (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.6300.1
    Greens in Regulation %15664.31%62.50%
    Putts Per Round5628.7429.4
    Par Breakers8624.58%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.75%18.06%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he took home the title with a score of 14-under.
    • Riley earned 647 points last season, which ranked him 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best performance last season was at the 3M Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.860 (he finished 46th in that event).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.360-3.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.486-2.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.074-1.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2890.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.630-6.956

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    January 2-5The SentryW/D73-80-74+8--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC80-75-65+4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-73+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-73-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.