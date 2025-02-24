David Skinns betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
David Skinns looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Skinns has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of fourth.
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Skinns' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|2/24/2022
|MC
|77-74
|+11
Skinns' recent performances
- In his last five events, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
- He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.879 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 22.97% of the time (137th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|69.99%
|63.25%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.55
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.97%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|13.48%
|16.67%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Skinns' best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Skinns collected 376 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.211 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-1.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.270
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.113
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.159
|-1.879
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-70-71-66
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|60-71-75-69
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|66
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|76
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|58
|72-70-70-71
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|70-70-68-70
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-72
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-70-69-72
|-5
|7
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
