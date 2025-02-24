PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Skinns has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of fourth.
    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he finished fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Skinns' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024465-69-66-71-13
    2/24/2022MC77-74+11

    Skinns' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Skinns has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Skinns hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 49th.
    • He finished with a score of 5-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.879 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season ranked 145th on TOUR, and his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Skinns sported a 0.270 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns delivered a -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 115th on TOUR, while he ranked 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55. He broke par 22.97% of the time (137th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance71302.8302.6
    Greens in Regulation %3369.99%63.25%
    Putts Per Round15929.5529.3
    Par Breakers13722.97%20.09%
    Bogey Avoidance5713.48%16.67%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Skinns' best performance came when he shot 13-under and finished fourth at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Skinns collected 376 points last season, ranking 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.211 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best performance last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.215 mark ranked 17th in the field.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Skinns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-1.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.270-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.1130.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.0820.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.159-1.879

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    July 25-283M Open2468-70-71-66-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4469-71-69-74-5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3760-71-75-69-13--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6668-71-72-76+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7676-75-67-73+11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5872-70-70-71-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4270-70-68-70-6--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC78-71+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-72-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-79+8--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4968-70-69-72-57
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.