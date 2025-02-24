David Lipsky betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 61st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 61st.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -3.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.