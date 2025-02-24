David Lipsky betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
David Lipsky seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 41st at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lipsky has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- In 2024, Lipsky finished 41st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Lipsky's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|2/24/2022
|55
|68-71-74-72
|+5
Lipsky's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 61st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 61st.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -3.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -3.068 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranked 172nd, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 162nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th. He broke par 23.27% of the time (131st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|289.6
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|131
|23.27%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.06%
|13.89%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
- Lipsky accumulated 132 points last season, which ranked him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that event.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 4.709 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.415
|-1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.139
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.385
|-3.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.397
|-3.068
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|2
|65-67-70-71
|-15
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|65-73-67-70
|-9
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|71-67-66-67
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|76
|+4
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|76
|72-66-72-77
|+3
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
