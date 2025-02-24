PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
David Lipsky betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    David Lipsky seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 41st at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lipsky has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • In 2024, Lipsky finished 41st (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Lipsky's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20244168-71-66-72-7
    2/24/20225568-71-74-72+5

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lipsky has an average finish of 61st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Lipsky hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 61st.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging -3.516 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -3.068 in his past five tournaments.
    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.415 last season (167th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.6 yards) ranked 172nd, while his 62.9% driving accuracy average ranked 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lipsky had a 0.263 mark (49th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 162nd on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th. He broke par 23.27% of the time (131st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172289.6293.7
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14829.4130.2
    Par Breakers13123.27%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.06%13.89%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Lipsky teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Last season Lipsky's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he shot 15-under and finished second.
    • Lipsky accumulated 132 points last season, which ranked him 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.897. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.676. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 4.709 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lipsky delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.869 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Lipsky delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.009) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.415-1.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2632.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.139-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.385-3.516
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.397-3.068

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 12-15Procore Championship265-67-70-71-15--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4165-73-67-70-9--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship671-67-66-67-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship968-66-68-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii4568-68-70-67-79
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-72-69-3--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D76+4--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7672-66-72-77+32

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.