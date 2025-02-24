Danny Willett betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 1.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Willett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.277.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.057, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.