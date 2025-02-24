Danny Willett betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Danny Willett posted a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Willett has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 39th.
- Willett last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of 3-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Willett's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|29
|69-70-68-70
|-3
|2/24/2022
|48
|67-72-77-68
|+4
Willett's recent performances
- Willett has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Willett has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Danny Willett has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Willett is averaging -0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Willett is averaging 0.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.8
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.37%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|12.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's best finishes
- Willett did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in four tournaments).
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Willett had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished ninth with a score of 2-under (six shots back of the winner).
- With 15 points last season, Willett ranked 212th in the FedExCup standings.
Willett's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Willett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he delivered a 1.105 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Willett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.277.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Willett's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.907. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Willett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- -0.057, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Willett recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.136) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked in the field.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.073
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Willett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|68-75-76-78
|+9
|15
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|70-72-68-68
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-72
|+1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|68
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.