Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his most recent competition at The Genesis Invitational, Daniel Berger finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking a higher finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Berger has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Berger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2/24/2022
|4
|65-65-69-74
|-7
|2/27/2020
|4
|69-70-69-69
|-3
|2/28/2019
|36
|72-67-70-72
|+1
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging 3.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 (24th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.218.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, while he averaged 29.74 putts per round (166th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|298.1
|309.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|71.20%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.74
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|74
|25.00%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|10.07%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Berger's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 17-under and finished second.
- Berger earned 221 points last season, which placed him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.385
|1.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.218
|1.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.087
|1.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.404
|-0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.287
|3.502
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|68-68-68-71
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|7
|65-65-71-67
|-20
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|72-65-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|39
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|20
|74-66-64-70
|-14
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|73-67-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|71-66-63-67
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|13
|63-70-67
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.