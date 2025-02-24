PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    In his most recent competition at The Genesis Invitational, Daniel Berger finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 12th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last six appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Berger has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.00 putts per round (sixth).

    Berger's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC68-75+1
    2/24/2022465-65-69-74-7
    2/27/2020469-70-69-69-3
    2/28/20193672-67-70-72+1

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging 3.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.385 (24th) last season, while his average driving distance of 298.1 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Berger ranked 62nd on TOUR with a mark of 0.218.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 163rd last season, while he averaged 29.74 putts per round (166th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118298.1309.5
    Greens in Regulation %1271.20%69.79%
    Putts Per Round16629.7429.0
    Par Breakers7425.00%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%10.07%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger took part in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
    • Last season Berger's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 17-under and finished second.
    • Berger earned 221 points last season, which placed him 140th in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.713. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort last season was at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.916.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (3.671). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Berger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee240.3851.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.2181.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0871.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.404-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2873.502

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-66-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4568-68-68-71-510
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship765-65-71-67-20--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3572-65-65-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3967-67-70-70-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2074-66-64-70-14--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6273-67-70-73-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic271-66-63-67-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1363-70-67E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2168-67-65-73-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open268-66-66-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.