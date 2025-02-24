Daniel Berger betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Berger has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Berger has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 309.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Berger has an average of -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.