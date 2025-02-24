Cristobal Del Solar betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Cristobal Del Solar of Chile plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Cristobal Del Solar struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Del Solar's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.00 putts per round (sixth).
Del Solar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Del Solar has an average finish of 70th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Del Solar has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-over.
- Off the tee, Cristobal Del Solar has averaged 304.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Del Solar is averaging 0.968 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Del Solar is averaging -3.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Del Solar's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.0
|304.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.22%
|56.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|16.34%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|19.61%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's best finishes
- Del Solar played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Del Solar had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He shot 8-over and finished 66th (16 shots back of the winner).
Del Solar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 2.102 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
- Del Solar's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.407 mark, which ranked him 46th in the field. He finished 48th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Del Solar's best mark last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.525.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Del Solar posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.438, which was his best last season. That ranked 57th in the field.
- Del Solar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked 48th in the field.
Del Solar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.937
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.602
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Del Solar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-82-72
|+13
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|66
|68-77-74-77
|+8
|4
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Del Solar as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
