Chris Kirk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 47th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Kirk has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk has an average of -2.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.