Chris Kirk betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Chris Kirk seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He finished 28th at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kirk has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches seven times of late, with one win. His average score has been 6-under, and his average finish has been 19th.
- In 2024, Kirk finished 28th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Kirk's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|2/23/2023
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-23
|2/24/2022
|7
|65-68-71-73
|-3
|3/18/2021
|25
|68-71-67-72
|-2
|2/27/2020
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2/28/2019
|MC
|75-68
|+3
Kirk's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kirk has an average finish of 47th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kirk has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 303.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk has an average of -2.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -2.912 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (43rd) last season, while his average driving distance of 299.9 yards ranked 103rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk ranked 83rd on TOUR with an average of 0.155 per round. Additionally, he ranked 133rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.80%.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 170th on TOUR last season, and his 28.74 putts-per-round average ranked 56th. He broke par 24.17% of the time (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|10.42%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 7-under.
- Kirk collected 1318 points last season, placing 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 4.248 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk's best effort last season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished first in that event.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished in that event.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.459) at The Sentry (January 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|-1.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-2.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-2.912
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|74-67-68-70
|-13
|17
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|64-70-73-68
|-13
|18
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
