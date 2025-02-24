Chris Gotterup betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2024, Chris Gotterup has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Gotterup has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 35th.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Gotterup's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -1.854 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.246, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.53%.
- On the greens, Gotterup's 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 30.18 putts per round (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|313.4
|326.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|73.53%
|69.23%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|30.18
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|21.90%
|19.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|12.75%
|13.68%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Gotterup, who has 46 points, currently sits 124th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403. He finished 25th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.207 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.881). That ranked in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.261
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.246
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.605
|-1.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|82
|0.091
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-1.021
|-1.854
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|46
|72-69-71-68
|-12
|15
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-75-67
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-69-73-75
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.