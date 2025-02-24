PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    After he placed 35th in this tournament in 2024, Chris Gotterup has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Gotterup has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 35th.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Gotterup's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20243570-69-70-67-8

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Gotterup finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished even-par relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Gotterup has averaged 326.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -1.854 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.261 (143rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 313.4 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 132nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.246, while he ranks 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.53%.
    • On the greens, Gotterup's 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 82nd this season, while he averages 30.18 putts per round (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28313.4326.7
    Greens in Regulation %1973.53%69.23%
    Putts Per Round17530.1829.7
    Par Breakers12021.90%19.66%
    Bogey Avoidance7812.75%13.68%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Gotterup, who has 46 points, currently sits 124th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.750.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.403. He finished 25th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.207 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.881). That ranked in the field.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.115) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 49th in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.261-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.246-0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.605-1.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting820.0910.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-1.021-1.854

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--
    July 25-283M Open5969-69-71-72-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2265-69-69-67-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4571-67-71-67-8--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7172-69-77-66+4--
    January 2-5The Sentry4672-69-71-68-1215
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-75-67-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2571-69-73-75E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.