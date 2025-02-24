PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charley Hoffman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Charley Hoffman takes to the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Hoffman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/23/2023MC71-71+2

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoffman has an average of -3.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.170 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman registered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 146th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He broke par 27.14% of the time (21st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance61304.4310.7
    Greens in Regulation %9766.98%69.79%
    Putts Per Round6928.8429.4
    Par Breakers2127.14%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.16%12.85%

    Hoffman's best finishes

    • Hoffman took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 65.2%.
    • Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished fourth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Hoffman collected 550 points last season, placing 81st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best performance last season at the Procore Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that event, he finished 26th.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1701.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0520.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.241-3.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.116-0.470

    Hoffman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6972-70-77-71+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-68-69-67-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-2031
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5065-75-74-69+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5770-67-70-67-65
    July 25-283M Open5973-67-76-65-35
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-70-67-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship2668-71-72-69-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2868-70-67-68-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC66-74-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6570-71-69-71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-67-70-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5971-65-68-71-55
    January 16-19The American Express565-63-69-71-20105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open2570-75-71-72E31
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.