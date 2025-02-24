Charley Hoffman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Charley Hoffman takes to the links in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Hoffman has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/23/2023
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoffman has an average of -3.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season, which ranked 72nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranked 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.170 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman registered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 146th on TOUR, while he ranked 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He broke par 27.14% of the time (21st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|61
|304.4
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|66.98%
|69.79%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.84
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.14%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.16%
|12.85%
Hoffman's best finishes
- Hoffman took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 65.2%.
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished fourth at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Hoffman collected 550 points last season, placing 81st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.075. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.675. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman produced his best performance last season at the Procore Championship, ranking third in the field at 3.989. In that event, he finished 26th.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.183). That ranked second in the field.
- Hoffman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.170
|1.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.052
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.241
|-3.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.116
|-0.470
Hoffman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-20
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|65-75-74-69
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|73-67-76-65
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-70-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|66-74
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|65
|70-71-69-71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|71-65-68-71
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|5
|65-63-69-71
|-20
|105
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-75-71-72
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.