Chad Ramey betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.

Chad Ramey has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey is averaging -0.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.