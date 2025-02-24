Chad Ramey betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he placed 34th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 9-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Ramey's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Ramey finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Ramey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|2/23/2023
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|2/24/2022
|MC
|75-77
|+12
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Chad Ramey has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey is averaging -0.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.018 in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season ranked 129th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.402.
- On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|293.9
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|57
|68.81%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|64
|25.23%
|19.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.19%
|13.33%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
- Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 25-under (zero shots back of the winner).
- Ramey ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.116
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.402
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.056
|-0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.406
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.057
|-1.018
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-64-73-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|71-70-76-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|69-66-64-71
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|65-69-67-70
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|76-66-74-68
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-67-65-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|9
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
