1H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he placed 34th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 9-under at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Ramey's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 8-under, over his last three appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • In 2024, Ramey finished 35th (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Ramey's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/20243564-72-70-70-8
    2/23/2023MC70-72+2
    2/24/2022MC75-77+12

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ramey has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chad Ramey has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey is averaging -0.185 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ramey has an average of -1.018 in his past five tournaments.
    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116 last season ranked 129th on TOUR, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ramey ranked 162nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.402.
    • On the greens, Ramey's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 25th last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151293.9296.3
    Greens in Regulation %5768.81%66.67%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.0
    Par Breakers6425.23%19.63%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.19%13.33%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey took part in 29 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 55.2%.
    • Last season Ramey had his best performance at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 25-under (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Ramey ranked 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.314 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ISCO Championship, where his 5.096 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey put up his best effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.729. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Ramey delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.071). That ranked second in the field.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.116-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.4020.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.056-0.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.406-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.057-1.018

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-69-71-126
    July 25-283M Open2468-69-68-70-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-64-73-74-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship5871-70-76-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2169-66-64-71-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2365-69-67-70-13--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-69-71-69-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship6076-66-74-68-4--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-67-65-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open4870-74-75-73+49
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld3467-71-70-67-917

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.