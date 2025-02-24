Carson Young betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 43rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.

Carson Young has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging -0.728 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.