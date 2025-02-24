Carson Young betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2, Carson Young will try to build upon his last performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In 2024, he shot 4-under and placed 56th at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Young has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2024, Young finished 56th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Young's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|2/23/2023
|29
|65-70-73-69
|-3
Young's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Young has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five appearances.
- Carson Young has averaged 297.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging -0.728 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -1.082 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.301 last season, which ranked 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.6 yards) ranked 136th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 85th on TOUR with an average of 0.153 per round. Additionally, he ranked 43rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.57%.
- On the greens, Young's 0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 68th last season, while he averaged 29.24 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|295.6
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.57%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.24
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|39
|25.97%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|100
|14.60%
|14.29%
Young's best finishes
- Young last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Young's best performance came when he shot 23-under and finished second at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Young accumulated 346 points last season, which placed him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.016.
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.975.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young produced his best mark last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 1.690. In that event, he finished 54th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, which was his best last season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked fifth in the field.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.301
|0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.153
|-0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.327
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.129
|-0.728
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.257
|-1.082
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|105
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|65-67-69-68
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|72-61-67-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|27
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.