Camilo Villegas betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas will play Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he took 44th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 6-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Villegas' average finish has been 48th, and his average score 3-over, over his last seven appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Villegas last participated in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing 67th with a score of 1-over.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Villegas' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|2/23/2023
|MC
|80-71
|+11
|2/24/2022
|MC
|74-83
|+17
|3/18/2021
|8
|69-65-72-69
|-5
|2/27/2020
|MC
|75-77
|+12
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five events, Villegas has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Villegas is averaging -0.690 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of 0.343 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.960 last season (181st on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.9 yards) ranked 177th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Villegas ranked 141st on TOUR with a mark of -0.251.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a -0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 182nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 180th with a putts-per-round average of 30.09, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|284.9
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|66.28%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.09
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|148
|22.51%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|18.52%
|15.08%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas participated in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut seven times (26.9%).
- Last season Villegas' best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished seventh at The American Express.
- Villegas compiled 45 points last season, which ranked him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.489.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.247 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas put up his best effort last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.302.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.141), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.424) in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-0.960
|-0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.720
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-1.988
|0.343
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|57
|76-74-72-71
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|67-71-70-72
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|7
|72-62-69-66
|-19
|83
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.