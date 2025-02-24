Camilo Villegas betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Villegas has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five events, Villegas has finished in the top 10 once.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.

Villegas is averaging -0.690 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.