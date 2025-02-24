Cameron Young betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Cameron Young looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Young has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 10th.
- In 2024, Young finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|2/24/2022
|16
|68-73-74-65
|E
Young's recent performances
- Young has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 last season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranked 29th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.116 mark (87th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Young registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|65.03%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|14.71%
Young's best finishes
- Young took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Young had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Young's 1227 points last season placed him 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.590.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.757 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-2.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|0.099
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|66-67-68-68
|-23
|155
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-74-75
|+2
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|73-73-74-69
|+1
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|74-64-66-67
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
