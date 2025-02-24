PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Young betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Cameron Young looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last two trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Young has an average score of 7-under, with an average finish of 10th.
    • In 2024, Young finished fourth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024465-69-71-66-13
    2/24/20221668-73-74-65E

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.375 last season (25th on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranked 29th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 84th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young sported a 0.116 mark (87th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Young registered a -0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranked 88th by breaking par 24.55% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.9310.8
    Greens in Regulation %11666.19%65.03%
    Putts Per Round5528.7328.6
    Par Breakers8824.55%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%14.71%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young took part in 23 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Young had his best performance at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Young's 1227 points last season placed him 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Young's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.590.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 6.757 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort last season was at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.097 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark last season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3751.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.116-2.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0050.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2341.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2620.099

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry866-67-68-68-23155
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-74-75+2--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7273-73-74-69+15
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1274-64-66-67-1361
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-72+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.