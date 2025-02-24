Cameron Young betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Young has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Young has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.

Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Young is averaging 1.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.