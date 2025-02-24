Bud Cauley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 12: Bud Cauley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 21st-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Cauley's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 3-under, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In 2024, Cauley finished 21st (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Cauley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|2/27/2020
|42
|70-72-72-71
|+5
|2/28/2019
|12
|67-71-71-68
|-3
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cauley has an average finish of 28th.
- Cauley has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Bud Cauley has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has an average of -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 2.492 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 last season, which ranked 65th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranked 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cauley sported a 0.161 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 70.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cauley delivered a -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.22, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|299.7
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.58%
|75.93%
|Putts Per Round
|123
|29.22
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|175
|20.99%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|10.91%
|8.95%
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley played 17 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Last season Cauley's best performance came when he shot 21-under and finished fifth at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Cauley earned 76 points last season, which ranked him 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Cauley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cauley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Procore Championship, ranking 14th in the field at 2.106. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Cauley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he posted a 4.788 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley's best performance last season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.313. He finished 52nd in that event.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Cauley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.163), which ranked 17th in the field.
- Cauley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.176
|1.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.161
|0.988
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.150
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.175
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.313
|2.492
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-72-68-71
|-8
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-67-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
