Brian Harman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Brian Harman hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a 17th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Harman's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Harman missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Harman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/24/2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2/27/2020
|47
|71-72-74-69
|+6
|2/28/2019
|MC
|76-71
|+7
Harman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Harman is averaging 2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 174th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.034.
- On the greens, Harman's -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 20.53% of the time (150th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|291.0
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|24
|73.19%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|152
|29.70
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|150
|20.53%
|19.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|9.18%
|7.31%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Harman sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 143 points.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 4.165.
- Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.707.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.229. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.302, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
- Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.004
|0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.034
|0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|80
|0.088
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.199
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.074
|2.492
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-71-71-72
|+5
|85
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|174
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-67-69-66
|-11
|39
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|73-73-72-77
|+11
|8
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-66-75-69
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-69-71-73
|-3
|142
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-70-69-64
|-9
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|12
|70-72-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|58
|75-74-70-70
|-3
|9
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|66-67-66-71
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-73
|-4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|11
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
