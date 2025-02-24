PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brian Harman betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Brian Harman hits the links Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) after a 17th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent competition.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Harman's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
    • Harman missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent go-round at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Harman's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/24/2022MC72-71+3
    2/27/20204771-72-74-69+6
    2/28/2019MC76-71+7

    Harman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 296.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 0.952 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Harman is averaging 2.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.004 this season (100th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 174th, while his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman ranks 99th on TOUR with a mark of 0.034.
    • On the greens, Harman's -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 125th on TOUR this season, and his 29.70 putts-per-round average ranks 152nd. He has broken par 20.53% of the time (150th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174291.0296.8
    Greens in Regulation %2473.19%71.93%
    Putts Per Round15229.7029.2
    Par Breakers15020.53%19.88%
    Bogey Avoidance99.18%7.31%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has participated in six tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 83.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Harman sits 66th in the FedExCup standings with 143 points.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking seventh in the field at 4.165.
    • Harman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 1.707.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.229. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.302, which ranked eighth in the field). In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.701) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.0040.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0340.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green800.0880.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.1990.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0742.492

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-71-71-72+585
    June 20-23Travelers Championship967-69-65-62-17174
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-67-69-66-1139
    July 18-20The Open Championship6073-73-72-77+118
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4569-67-69-70-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-66-75-69-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2572-69-71-73-3142
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2570-70-69-64-9--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1270-72-72-68-6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5875-74-70-70-39
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2166-67-66-71-1036
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-73-4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5371-72-69-70-611
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2569-66-70-70-931
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1776-71-70-68-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.