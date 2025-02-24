Brian Campbell betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 20: Amateur Brian Campbell of the United States hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 20, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell looks to repeat his winning performance from the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in his last competition when he competes at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort (The Champion) Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Campbell's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat averaged 292.3 yards off the tee (45th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 81.94% (first), and attempted 28.00 putts per round (sixth) in that victory a year ago.
Campbell's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Campbell has one win and two top-five finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -27 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Brian Campbell has averaged 267.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 1.050 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 3.974 Strokes Gained: Total.
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|286.0
|267.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|48.61%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|2.78%
|27.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|10.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's best finishes
- Campbell played one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Campbell's best performance came at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He shot 62-under and finished first in that event.
Campbell's best Strokes Gained performances
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.847
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.974
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campbell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-75-74
|+12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|W/D
|67
|-3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|1
|65-65-64-70
|-62
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.