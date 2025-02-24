Brian Campbell betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five tournaments, Campbell has one win and two top-five finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Campbell has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -27 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Brian Campbell has averaged 267.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Campbell is averaging 1.050 Strokes Gained: Putting.