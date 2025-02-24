PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Brendon Todd enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Todd has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • Todd last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
    • In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Todd's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-72+1
    2/24/20224874-67-74-69+4

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 78th.
    • He posted a final score of 10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd is averaging 1.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -6.747 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season ranked 166th on TOUR, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.423.
    • On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance184279.8283.3
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%52.31%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.0
    Par Breakers17820.59%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance8014.03%20.83%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
    • Todd's 720 points last season ranked him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.448 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220. He finished 44th in that event.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.398-3.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.423-5.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.3000.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4091.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.112-6.747

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-65-69-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4665-69-71-68-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-70-74+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-68-71-66-1153
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2266-69-69-70-6140
    September 12-15Procore Championship4470-70-73-70-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-74+2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7575-76-70-69+10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5773-67-72-69-3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressW/D76-72+4--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7875-73-80-70+104
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC79-74+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.