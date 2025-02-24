Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

In his last five appearances, Todd has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 78th.

He posted a final score of 10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.

Todd is averaging 1.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.