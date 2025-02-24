Brendon Todd betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Brendon Todd enters play Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Todd has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 4-over.
- Todd last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Todd's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2/24/2022
|48
|74-67-74-69
|+4
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Todd hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 78th.
- He posted a final score of 10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 283.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd is averaging 1.925 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -6.747 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.398 last season ranked 166th on TOUR, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Todd ranked 164th on TOUR with a mark of -0.423.
- On the greens, Todd delivered a 0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a putts-per-round average of 28.28, and he ranked 178th by breaking par 20.59% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|279.8
|283.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|52.31%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|178
|20.59%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|80
|14.03%
|20.83%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd took part in 28 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Last season Todd's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 9-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Todd's 720 points last season ranked him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.448 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort last season was in September 2024 at the Procore Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.220. He finished 44th in that event.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.883, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.694) at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.398
|-3.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.423
|-5.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.300
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.409
|1.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.112
|-6.747
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-65-69-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-69-71-68
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-68-71-66
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|66-69-69-70
|-6
|140
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|44
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|75
|75-76-70-69
|+10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|73-67-72-69
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|W/D
|76-72
|+4
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|75-73-80-70
|+10
|4
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
