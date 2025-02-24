Braden Thornberry betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
BOISE, IDAHO - AUGUST 24: Braden Thornberry tees off on the third hole during the third round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at Hillcrest Country Club on August 24, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry enters play in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, looking for better results Feb. 27 - March 2 in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches after missing the cut in his last outing, the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In the past five years, this is Thornberry's first time competing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- When Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Thornberry's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Thornberry has finished first once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Thornberry has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Braden Thornberry has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thornberry is averaging 1.557 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thornberry is averaging -3.422 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|284.3
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.44%
|62.59%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.50
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's best finishes
- Thornberry, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Thornberry's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thornberry produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking in the field at -1.225. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Thornberry's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.561.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thornberry's best effort last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.043 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Thornberry posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.965). That ranked in the field.
- Thornberry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-1.864) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked in the field.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.422
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thornberry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
