Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2024, Billy Horschel has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Horschel has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Horschel last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing ninth with a score of 12-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|2/23/2023
|42
|65-73-68-72
|-2
|2/24/2022
|16
|68-74-68-70
|E
|2/27/2020
|42
|73-67-70-75
|+5
|2/28/2019
|16
|67-71-73-67
|-2
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 15-under.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.906 in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel owns a 0.481 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel's -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (52nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|300.0
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|75
|69.75%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.61
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|77
|23.77%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|12.35%
|13.49%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in six tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- As of now, Horschel has compiled 201 points, which ranks him 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.697. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.107, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked ninth in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.310
|-0.879
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.481
|1.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.153
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.174
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.156
|0.906
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|51
|72-69-69-72
|-10
|13
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-67-72
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|9
|72-65-70-66
|-15
|152
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.