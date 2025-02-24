PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    After he finished ninth in this tournament in 2024, Billy Horschel has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, Feb. 27 - March 2.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Over his last seven trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Horschel has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Horschel last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing ninth with a score of 12-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024966-71-69-66-12
    2/23/20234265-73-68-72-2
    2/24/20221668-74-68-70E
    2/27/20204273-67-70-75+5
    2/28/20191667-71-73-67-2

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 15-under.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Horschel has an average of 0.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 ranks 152nd on TOUR this season, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel owns a 0.481 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel's -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 120th this season, while he averages 28.61 putts per round (52nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance119300.0309.0
    Greens in Regulation %7569.75%65.87%
    Putts Per Round5228.6128.4
    Par Breakers7723.77%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance6412.35%13.49%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in six tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • As of now, Horschel has compiled 201 points, which ranks him 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The American Express, where he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 0.387 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.160. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel posted his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.697. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.107, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.985) in January 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.310-0.879
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4811.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green125-0.153-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.1740.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1560.906

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50
    January 2-5The Sentry5172-69-69-72-1013
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-67-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-67-72-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am972-65-70-66-15152
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.