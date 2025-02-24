Billy Horschel betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Horschel has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five appearances, Horschel has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 15-under.

Billy Horschel has averaged 309.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Horschel has an average of 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.