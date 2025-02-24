Ben Martin betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Ben Martin of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Ben Martin carded a 45th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches trying for a better finish.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Over his last three trips to the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Martin has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 19th.
- In 2024, Martin failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Martin's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|2/23/2023
|5
|69-64-70-68
|-9
Martin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Martin has an average finish of 48th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Martin has an average finishing position of 48th in his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Martin has averaged 303.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Martin has an average of -0.568 in his past five tournaments.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.5
|303.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.93%
|56.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.88
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.28%
|21.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.02%
|12.42%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's best finishes
- Martin last season took part in 15 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Last season Martin's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he shot 8-under and finished seventh.
- With 183 points last season, Martin ranked 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Martin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 2.351 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.653 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin put up his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.080), which ranked 15th in the field.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.588
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.568
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-64
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|5
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
