Ben Kohles betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles will appear Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his most recent tournament he finished 25th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 11-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Kohles has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- In addition, Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28 putts per round (sixth).
Kohles' recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|2/24/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kohles has an average finish of 33rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Kohles has averaged 294.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Kohles has an average of 1.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 1.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (105th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles ranked 75th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.169, while he ranked 32nd with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.00%.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 137th last season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranked 169th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|13.19%
Kohles' best finishes
- Last season Kohles participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished second at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- Kohles earned 531 points last season, which ranked him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.251.
- Kohles put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking seventh in the field at 4.408. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 2.826 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.794
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|1.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|1.361
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|25
|70-68-70-65
|-11
|31
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
