Austin Eckroat betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under on the par-71 course at PGA National Resort (The Champion).
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Eckroat has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches two times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been first.
- Eckroat is the previous winner at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, winning with a score of 17-under in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Eckroat's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|2/23/2023
|MC
|74-69
|+3
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Eckroat has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.003. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He has broken par 25.69% of the time (40th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|297.2
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|70.49%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.25
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|40
|25.69%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|14.93%
|16.20%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- As of now, Eckroat has compiled 158 points, which ranks him 59th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he put up a 2.621 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.833 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.202 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.607), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.242
|0.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.003
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|182
|-0.672
|-1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.456
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.029
|-0.709
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-68-68-67
|-21
|63
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|67-67-71-71
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.