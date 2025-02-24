PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

    Austin Eckroat heads into the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches Feb. 27 - March 2, as the previous winner, having won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under on the par-71 course at PGA National Resort (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Eckroat has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches two times of late, with one win. His average score has been 17-under, and his average finish has been first.
    • Eckroat is the previous winner at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, winning with a score of 17-under in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024165-67-68-67-17
    2/23/2023MC74-69+3

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Eckroat has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Eckroat has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.242 this season, which ranks 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.003. Additionally, he ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.49%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a 0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 35th on TOUR, while he ranks 125th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25. He has broken par 25.69% of the time (40th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139297.2301.3
    Greens in Regulation %5970.49%66.20%
    Putts Per Round12529.2529.5
    Par Breakers4025.69%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance14014.93%16.20%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • As of now, Eckroat has compiled 158 points, which ranks him 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in January 2025, as he put up a 2.621 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.833 (he finished 15th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.202 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At The Sentry in January 2025, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.607), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.985) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2420.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.003-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green182-0.672-1.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.4560.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.029-0.709

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-68-68-67-2163
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-70-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1367-67-71-71-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 13-16The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.