Antoine Rozner betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
Antoine Rozner will play Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA, at the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. In his last tournament he placed 55th in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, shooting 6-under at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- This is Rozner's first time playing at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in the past five years.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- Eckroat also posted numbers of 292.3 in average driving distance (45th in field), 81.94% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28 putts per round (sixth).
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rozner has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Antoine Rozner has averaged 311.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rozner is averaging -1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Rozner is averaging -1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.1
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|68.42%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.61%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|9.72%
|15.79%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's best finishes
- Rozner did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
- Last season Rozner put up his best performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished 26th with a score of 10-under (eight shots back of the winner).
Rozner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked 66th in the field with a mark of -1.927. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Rozner's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 4.969 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rozner posted his best mark last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking 13th in the field at 1.840. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Rozner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-0.054, which ranked 51st in the field). In that event, he finished 26th.
- Rozner posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (4.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 26th in the field.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.274
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Rozner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|65-64-68-73
|-10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-79-70
|E
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|48
|67-76-74-75
|+4
|9
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|55
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
