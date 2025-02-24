Andrew Novak betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

Andrew Novak has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Novak is averaging 1.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.