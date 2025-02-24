Andrew Novak betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed ninth at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Novak has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 2-under.
- Novak last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing ninth with a score of 12-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Novak's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|2/23/2023
|29
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|2/24/2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 1.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 3.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.182, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.37%.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He has broken par 21.35% of the time (130th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|122
|299.7
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|134
|66.37%
|66.34%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.58
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|130
|21.35%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|11.70%
|12.42%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 380 points, Novak currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.456 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.370. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.015
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.182
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.279
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.527
|1.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.002
|3.268
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|67-64-68-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|66-71-72-70
|-1
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|65-70-71-69
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|68-67-72-69
|-4
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|70-66-68-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-65-68-69
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|67-68-62-71
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|65-75-67-68
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|75-74-72
|+5
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|70-72-66-74
|-6
|190
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|13
|69-65-75-67
|-12
|95
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.