1H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He placed ninth at the par-71 PGA National Resort (The Champion) in 2024.

    Latest odds for Novak at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last four appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Novak has an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • Novak last played at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in 2024, finishing ninth with a score of 12-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Austin Eckroat posted numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Novak's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024965-69-70-68-12
    2/23/20232969-68-69-71-3
    2/24/2022MC72-73+5

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 1.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 3.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (95th) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.7 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 77th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.182, while he ranks 134th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.37%.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 26th on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He has broken par 21.35% of the time (130th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance122299.7297.5
    Greens in Regulation %13466.37%66.34%
    Putts Per Round5028.5828.6
    Par Breakers13021.35%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance4411.70%12.42%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has not won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 380 points, Novak currently sits 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.456 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.764.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 20th in the field at 1.370. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.967, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished third in that event.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.015-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1820.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2790.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5271.923
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0023.268

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere Classic767-64-68-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7066-71-72-70-13
    July 25-283M Open2465-70-71-69-931
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5268-67-72-69-46
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2370-66-68-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-72-2--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-65-68-69-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship267-68-62-71-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3565-75-67-68-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC75-74-72+5--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open370-72-66-74-6190
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1369-65-75-67-1295
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-71-74-68-495

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.