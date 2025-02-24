Alex Smalley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.