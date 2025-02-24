Alex Smalley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Alex Smalley enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 10th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Smalley has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).
Smalley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2/24/2022
|55
|71-70-72-72
|+5
Smalley's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smalley is averaging 5.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.65%.
- On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|307.5
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.65%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.15%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.36%
|9.88%
Smalley's best finishes
- Smalley last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Last season Smalley had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Smalley collected 257 points last season, ranking 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that event).
- Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.140, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
- Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.352
|1.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.086
|1.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.418
|1.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.351
|5.758
Smalley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|65-69-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-65-68-72
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|67-64-70-74
|-13
|10
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-65-70-69
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|69-66-69-63
|-21
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-69-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|65
|69-69-70-77
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|39
|73-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|16
|68-64-69-68
|-11
|49
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|11
|68-69-68-65
|-18
|70
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|21
|67-65-73-69
|-10
|40
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|69-65-64-72
|-14
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.