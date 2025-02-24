PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Smalley betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley enters play in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 10th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • In his last two appearances at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Smalley has an average finish of 55th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 3.541 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 in SG: Putting (15th), Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Eckroat posted an average driving distance of 292.3 (45th in field), hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28 putts per round (sixth).

    Smalley's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC71-71E
    2/24/20225571-70-72-72+5

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Smalley has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Alex Smalley has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smalley is averaging 1.454 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smalley is averaging 5.758 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 last season (27th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranked 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Smalley ranked 120th on TOUR with an average of -0.086 per round. Additionally, he ranked 19th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.65%.
    • On the greens, Smalley's -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 168th last season, and his 29.69 putts-per-round average ranked 165th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38307.5306.2
    Greens in Regulation %1970.65%72.53%
    Putts Per Round16529.6929.0
    Par Breakers6925.15%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.36%9.88%

    Smalley's best finishes

    • Smalley last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 41.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Last season Smalley had his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 21-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Smalley collected 257 points last season, ranking 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smalley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.173 (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Smalley's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 7.181.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smalley's best effort last season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 2.076 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 3.140, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 37th in that event.
    • Smalley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3521.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.0861.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.1981.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.4181.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.3515.758

    Smalley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-71E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-72+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship668-67-68-69-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1365-69-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-65-68-72-1125
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D78+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3767-64-70-74-1310
    July 25-283M Open1269-65-70-69-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship569-66-69-63-21--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-69-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6569-69-70-77+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3973-65-69-70-11--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2970-66-66-74-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1668-64-69-68-1149
    January 16-19The American Express1168-69-68-65-1870
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open2167-65-73-69-1040
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1069-65-64-72-1470

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.