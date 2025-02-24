PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Alejandro Tosti will compete in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 10th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
    • Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
    • Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
    • Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous winner: Austin Eckroat

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    • Tosti has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.

    Tosti's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/29/2024MC74-74+6

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of 0.788 in his past five tournaments.
    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 (11th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.602, while he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.06%.
    • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.51. He broke par 28.26% of the time (seventh on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6315.6318.2
    Greens in Regulation %14865.06%69.44%
    Putts Per Round15829.5129.8
    Par Breakers728.26%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance18019.32%13.89%

    Tosti's best finishes

    • Tosti participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
    • Last season Tosti had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • Tosti's 267 points last season ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
    • Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5471.861
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.602-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.2440.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.414-1.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.7130.788

    Tosti's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7568-73-76-77+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open266-67-68-68-11167
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-79+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-70-65-73-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-70-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6365-73-71-74-13
    May 16-19PGA Championship7368-69-79-68E5
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1769-69-67-73-245
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    July 25-283M OpenMC78-77+13--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-69-69-70-8--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4369-66-68-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open966-66-67-69-16--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC82-69+7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    January 16-19The American Express5865-73-69-71-105
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    February 20-23Mexico Open at VidantaWorld1065-69-66-70-1470

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.