Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Alejandro Tosti will compete in the 2025 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches from Feb. 27 - March 2 after a 10th-place finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 27 - March 2, 2025
- Location: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA
- Course: PGA National Resort (The Champion)
- Par: 71 / 7,167 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous winner: Austin Eckroat
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Tosti has played the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Austin Eckroat finished with 3.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (fifth), and 3.721 SG: Putting (15th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Eckroat's average driving distance was 292.3 (45th in field), he hit 81.94% of greens in regulation (first), with 28 putts per round (sixth) en route to his win last year.
Tosti's recent history at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/29/2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tosti has an average of 0.788 in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 (11th) last season, while his average driving distance of 315.6 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Tosti ranked 175th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.602, while he ranked 148th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.06%.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 165th on TOUR, while he ranked 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.51. He broke par 28.26% of the time (seventh on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|315.6
|318.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|65.06%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.51
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|7
|28.26%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|19.32%
|13.89%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti participated in 29 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 12 times (41.4%).
- Last season Tosti had his best performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 11-under (one shot back of the winner).
- Tosti's 267 points last season ranked him 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.906.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.204 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.004, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.547
|1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.602
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.244
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.414
|-1.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.713
|0.788
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|78-77
|+13
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-66-67-69
|-16
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|82-69
|+7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|February 20-23
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.