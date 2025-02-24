Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches

Tosti has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Tosti has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tosti is averaging -1.228 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.